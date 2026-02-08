Fast deals, big bets lift Kim Dong-seon's profile at Hanwha, but profits remain in question

Succession Watch profiles the next generation of leaders shaping Korea's key industries — from chaebol heirs to self-made entrepreneurs — spotlighting the new forces driving the nation's growth. — Ed.

While Hanwha Group cements its status as a major Korean conglomerate with core strengths in defense, shipbuilding and finance, Kim Dong-seon — the third son of Hanwha Group Chair Kim Seung-youn — is making his mark in sectors seen as peripheral to that industrial base.

Though he does not run the group's headline-making divisions, the youngest scion has taken on a sharper role since January, when Hanwha Machinery & Service Holdings was launched to oversee the group's technology and lifestyle affiliates under his watch.

Much now hinges on Kim's ability to rise to the occasion and lead Hanwha's most future-focused ventures.

Moving fast, thinking forward

Kim's entrepreneurial drive and competitive spirit, shaped by his early years as an athlete and student abroad, are now seen as central to his role as the head of future vision across several affiliates.

Born in 1989, Kim was a decorated equestrian from a young age, winning three golds and a silver in dressage at the Asian Games in Doha, Qatar (2006), Guangzhou, China (2010) and Incheon (2014). He was educated in the United States, attending the elite Taft School in Connecticut and Ivy League Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, where he majored in political science.

Kim's corporate career began in earnest in 2014 at Hanwha's construction unit, focusing on overseas civil engineering. He now manages the group's retail, hospitality and tech-related sectors through affiliates such as Hanwha Galleria, Hanwha Hotels & Resorts, Hanwha Vision, Hanwha Robotics and Hanwha Momentum.

The youngest son and last to enter the business has drawn outsized attention among third-generation chaebol peers for his bold mergers and acquisitions, leading a string of food sector deals that have put Hanwha on the map in the industry.

"As befits his role in shaping the group's future vision, he's been actively charting the blueprint for future industries," said one industry source.

Among the largest deals last year was Hanwha Hotels & Resorts' 870 billion won ($590 million) acquisition of catering giant OurHome. Explaining the rationale behind the sale, Kim remarked: "Our goal is simple. To create food so good we'd proudly serve it to our own children, and to bring joy and health to customers through that experience."

Kim also led the 120 billion won purchase of Shinsegae Food's catering unit under OurHome's Gourmet de Galleria and acquired Paraspara Seoul, rebranded as Anto, for 30 billion won, assuming 390 billion won in debt.

Kim exits as decisively as he enters, as seen in the bold launch and swift exit of Five Guys Korea. Over a two-year journey that began in 2023, Kim led the effort to bring US burger brand Five Guys to Korea. In December 2025, a deal was announced to sell the fast food operator to H&Q Equity Partners for 60 billion to 70 billion won, tripling the original 20 billion won investment.

Industry observers say Kim's prompt decision marks a rare move within the group. "Kim comes across as someone with strong conviction who is forward-thinking and quick to decide," noted one industry official, adding that his leadership has quickened the pace at Hanwha affiliates to a level rarely seen before.

On the tech front, Kim has reportedly established an M&A team under his direct oversight to explore semiconductor opportunities via Hanwha Vision, signaling potential deals in materials, components and equipment. Hanwha Vision, the largest cash cow among his tech affiliates, is a global leader in video surveillance, posting 1.79 trillion won in revenue in 2025.

Profits in question

Putting aside Kim's drive, the challenge lies in turning his businesses into lasting returns over time, raising questions about whether his prompt decision-making could exact a price.

Hanwha Galleria continues to bleed, with operating profit plunging 66.9 percent to just 300 million won in the first three quarters of 2025, despite a slight 5.1 percent increase in revenue. The department store division saw revenue decline 6.9 percent on-year to 331.1 billion won.

According to Galleria, proceeds from the Five Guys sale will help fund a 900 billion won, six-year redevelopment of its Apgujeong-dong flagship in Seoul starting in 2027. A full shutdown during construction will likely bring short-term losses, however.

By the third quarter of 2025, Hanwha Hotels & Resorts showed signs of financial recovery, with cumulative revenue up 172 percent on-year to 1.48 trillion won and a net profit of 171.2 billion won. Still, acquisition spending and debt consolidation pushed net debt to 1.22 trillion won, up sharply from 192.8 billion won in 2024.

Seen this way, the priority is building synergy between legacy service platforms and technology affiliates, leveraging artificial intelligence and automation strengths to boost overall operational efficiency. For all the early promise, however, Hanwha Group's tech affiliates have yet to make a meaningful impact, with some still operating at a loss.

Examples include Hanwha Foodtech, which has tested robotics-driven dining concepts through pilot restaurants like Pasta X and Yudong, as well as Hanwha Robotics, which launched Zinho, a robot-powered coffee concept and showcased manufacturing automation technologies at the EMO Hannover 2025 trade show in collaboration with Hanwha Semitech, an equipment solutions provider under Hanwha Vision.

While Hanwha Semitech is emerging as a rising player in the thermal compression bonder market — key to high-bandwidth memory — analysts note that breakthroughs in next-generation hybrid bonders will take more time.

New governance, limited control

As the new holding structure sharpens Kim's role, the entity is targeting 30 percent compound annual growth through 2030, placing greater responsibility on his shoulders.

Hanwha Group will invest 4.7 trillion won by 2030 in its new holding company, including 2 trillion won each for research and infrastructure, along with 600 billion won for mergers and acquisitions.

Kim bolstered his financial firepower for future investments by selling 15 percent of his stake in Hanwha Energy in December, raising an estimated 825 billion won before taxes — funds viewed as covering gift taxes on his inherited Hanwha shares and enhancing his investment capacity.

Even as Kim presses ahead with new investments, a question lingers over how much independent managerial authority he actually wields with a 5.37 percent stake in the new holding company, reflecting a proportional transfer of his existing shares in Hanwha Corp.

"With only a 5 percent stake, it's easy to face external pushback during major investments or corporate restructuring," one industry source said. "Questions still remain over his succession strategy and continued reliance on his family despite formal separation."

The largest shareholder in the new entity is Hanwha Energy with 22.16 percent, followed by Chair Kim Seung-youn at 11.33 percent and his elder brothers Dong-kwan at 9.77 percent and Dong-won at 5.37 percent.

The youngest Kim does not currently have a seat on the new entity's board, a move viewed as prioritizing growth in tech and lifestyle sectors over succession, at least for now, though his eventual appointment is widely expected.