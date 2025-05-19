Betterscoop Creamery, the ice cream business subsidiary of Hanwha Galleria, held a press conference ahead of Friday's official opening for premium ice cream brand Benson’s first store, Benson Creamery Seoul, on Monday.

Located a one-minute walk from Apgujeong Rodeo Station Exit No. 5, the store is surrounded by popular restaurants and select shops, including the Hanwha-introduced Five Guys US burger franchise, and sees high traffic of young people and tourists.

“Just like our slogan ‘Freeze the Moment,’ we hope that our customers can share their precious memories encapsulated in each ice cream scoop here at Benson,” Betterscoop Creamery CEO Oh Min-woo said.

Hanwha Galleria Vice President Kim Dong-seon, the driving force behind the ambitious premium ice cream brand project, provided significant input throughout the launch process — from setting the overall direction to giving detailed product feedback, the CEO explained.

To focus on the original taste and quality of ingredients, Betterscoop Creamery established its own production facility in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

All dairy products are domestically sourced, and the milk fat content has been raised to as much as 17 percent to create a rich flavor. Air content has been reduced to about half that of conventional products, with an average of 40 percent, resulting in a dense texture.

Twenty flavors are available, with a single cup priced at 5,300 won. Seasonal and special menus will rotate regularly.

Unique features at the three-floor store include an experiential space where customers can participate in the entire process, from ingredient selection to production and packaging, as well as a tasting lounge, where a premium dessert menu using Benson products will be available in collaboration with Chef Justin Lee, the first Korean to win France’s prestigious gastronomy award, "La Liste," last year.

Betterscoop Creamery plans to open at least 10 stores and pop-up locations within the year.