Leading Lotte Biologics, chairman’s eldest son faces early test to deliver new growth

Succession Watch profiles the next generation of leaders shaping Korea's key industries — from chaebol heirs to self-made entrepreneurs — spotlighting the new forces driving the nation's growth. — Ed.

The message from Chairman Shin Dong-bin at the start of this year was blunt and poignant: Lotte Group cannot preserve its empire without shedding old habits.

That mandate for renewed innovation and tighter capital discipline now seems to fall squarely on his eldest son, Shin Yoo-yeol, at the helm of the group’s future-growth agenda.

Just three months after the 39-year-old took charge of Lotte Biologics, the conglomerate’s contract development and manufacturing arm, expectations are gathering around whether he can deliver new growth — and prove himself a credible heir to Korea’s fifth-largest conglomerate — even as much of the wider group retreats into austerity.

Heir of two worlds

Born in 1986 to Shin Dong-bin and his Japanese mother, Manami Shigemitsu, Shin’s upbringing across Japan and Korea echoes Lotte Group’s binational identity.

He holds Japanese citizenship under the name Satoshi Shigemitsu, as do his two younger sisters, and married a Japanese woman he met during his early career at Nomura Securities. He graduated from Keio University before earning an MBA from Columbia Business School.

After a stint at Nomura Securities, Shin began his formal succession track in 2020 by joining Lotte’s Japanese operations, serving as a manager at Lotte Holdings before becoming an executive director at Lotte Chemical in 2022 and CEO of Lotte Financial Corp. in 2023. He then relocated to Lotte Corp., the holding company for the group’s Korean units, to help shape the group’s long-term strategy as head of its future growth division.

A turning point came in November 2025, when Lotte Group overhauled its governance structure. As 20 CEOs were replaced and the group scrapped its industry-based control towers in favor of a subsidiary-led structure, Shin was elevated to co-CEO of Lotte Biologics alongside James Park, a former CEO of GC Cell.

As Shin moves to the forefront of management, industry officials say his responsibilities have taken on greater gravitas.

“That clearly signals that the owner family is placing significant emphasis on the biotech business,” an industry official said. “He has been making regular appearances on the global stage, including events like the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, as well as major gatherings such as BIO USA and BioJapan.”

These appearances have begun to chip away at his earlier image as a reclusive heir, even as he continues to cultivate a relatively low-key presence.

“Despite being part of the founding family, he is known for maintaining a relatively modest and understated style, and enjoys interacting with reporters at events,” the industry official added.

Architect of biologics bet

Shin’s appointment as co-CEO of Lotte Biologics tests the young executive’s ability to turn a capital-intensive venture into a durable earnings pillar as the company targets the global top 10 CDMOs by 2030.

The burden is considerable, given that its biotech arm remains deep in investment mode.

Lotte Biologics was launched in 2022, taking its first step into the global biotech industry with the $160 million acquisition of a production facility in Syracuse, New York, from Bristol Myers Squibb. It also invested about $100 million to build dedicated antibody-drug conjugate production lines.

In Korea, the company plans to invest a total of 4.6 trillion won ($3.1 billion) by 2030 to build three production facilities in Songdo, Incheon, each with a capacity of 120,000 liters. The first plant, designed to manufacture antibody therapeutics, is scheduled to begin operations in 2027.

“Thanks to the dedication of our construction and biotech teams from groundbreaking to topping-out, we reached this milestone,” he said at last year’s ceremony for the first facility. “Lotte Biologics will grow into a key engine of the group’s future.”

The spending has pushed the company into the red, however, with an operating loss of about 80 billion won in 2024, reversing a profit of 26.5 billion won a year earlier. Losses persisted into 2025, with a net deficit of 60.4 billion won through the third quarter.

Even so, three contracts secured in 2025 suggest the company is gradually building structural growth momentum, with deals from biotech firms in Asia, the UK and the US for contract development and manufacturing.

This year, Lotte Biologics signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Rakuten Medical, with Shin in attendance on the sidelines of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

At the conference, he said the goal was to “closely analyze global market trends and broaden points of contact with potential clients,” while outlining a dual-site strategy linking US and Korean production bases as a transpacific manufacturing platform.

Structural hurdles ahead

At first glance, Shin appears to be following his father’s succession path — studying in Japan, earning an MBA at Columbia, and starting his career at Nomura Securities before joining Lotte’s Japan units.

“Having followed a career trajectory similar to that of his father, Shin’s management philosophy and style appear to share many similarities as well,” said one industry official. “He is fluent in Korean, English and Japanese, which allows him to stand out in major business meetings.”

For one, his recent public appearance alongside his father reinforced that narrative. During a visit to the company’s New York plant in October 2025, the younger Shin accompanied the chairman on a tour of the facility.

Yet Shin’s path to the top faces structural constraints, with governance and reputational hurdles ahead.

Ownership poses an immediate constraint. Shin Yoo-yeol holds only about 0.03 percent of Lotte Corp., far short of a controlling stake, while his father holds 13.04 percent.

The group’s governance structure adds another layer of complexity. Control runs through a chain of Japanese entities before reaching Lotte Corp., with the ownership ladder stretching from Kojunsha to Lotte Holdings, then to Hotel Lotte and finally to Lotte Corp.

Shin Dong-joo, the chairman's younger brother ousted from management after a bitter family feud nearly a decade ago, still holds influence through Kojunsha, where he owns 50.28 percent, and has openly opposed the rise of Shin Yoo-yeol, voting against his nomination to the board of Lotte Holdings in 2024.

Nationality presents another delicate question. Shin holds Japanese citizenship, though speculation persists that he may follow the path of his father, who regained Korean citizenship at 41 and was promoted to Lotte vice chairman the following year, in 1997.

Industry watchers say that, given public sentiment, it would be difficult for leadership of the group’s Korean operations to pass to someone holding Japanese citizenship.