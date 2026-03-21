Large crowds began forming around central Seoul overnight Friday as BTS fans prepared for the group’s comeback concert the following evening, prompting authorities to enforce extensive safety and traffic controls across the Gwanghwamun district.

Despite early-morning temperatures dropping to 2 degrees Celsius, groups of fans waited outside convenience stores, inside 24-hour cafes and along nearby streets from late Friday night to secure a spot as close as possible to the stage.

Some arrived after work, while others traveled from university campuses or other parts of the city in the early hours. Many stayed awake through the night, bundled in layers of clothing and carrying portable chargers, blankets and warm drinks as they shared their sense of anticipation with fellow fans from around the world.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, an estimated 8,000 to 8,500 people had assembled in the Gwanghwamun and Deoksugung area as of 7:25 a.m., marking a 172.2 percent increase from three hours earlier and a 42.7 percent rise from an hour before.

Safety fences were installed along a 1.2-kilometer north–south stretch from the front of Gwanghwamun to City Hall Station, extending 200 meters east–west. Access was restricted to 31 controlled gates equipped with walk-through metal detectors, where police conducted body checks and bag inspections. With most concertgoers being women, female officers were predominantly deployed.

Security was also heightened inside nearby buildings. Entry to 31 structures surrounding the plaza are restricted to block alternative access routes or entry to rooftops and to reduce risks of falls and other accidents.

Traffic restrictions were enforced across the district. Sejong-daero will remain fully closed until 6 a.m. Sunday. Sajik-ro and Yulgok-ro will be restricted from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., while Saemunan-ro and the Gwanghwamun underpass will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The government established an on-site situation room at the Seoul Government Complex to monitor crowd density in real time. Police, firefighters and civil servants deployed for the event totaled about 15,000.