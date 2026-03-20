Though a day remained before BTS’ live comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square, the area was already buzzing, with fans dressed in purple and BTS merchandise gathering to take photos near the stage and surrounding advertisements.

Congratulatory videos by individual members’ fan clubs played on megascreens in landmarks near the area, including Koreana Hotel and the KT Gwanghwamun Building West, and banners welcoming BTS and its fandom, Army, were also seen hanging around the square.

Stage installation, which began Monday, was nearing its end, with foldable chairs set up in some parts of the venue. Fans were seen visiting the area in advance to not only take commemorative pictures but also locate their seats and viewpoints in advance.

BTS is set to hold its live comeback performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the concert expected to draw a crowd of up to 260,000 people, including the 15,000 fans who secured tickets.

The show will also be exclusively broadcast on Netflix, reaching approximately 300 million subscribers across 190 regions.