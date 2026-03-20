A fan is seen taking a photo of the stairs by the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts where promotional material for BTS' full-group comeback concert is displayed, Friday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)
A fan is seen taking a photo of the stairs by the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts where promotional material for BTS' full-group comeback concert is displayed, Friday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

Though a day remained before BTS’ live comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square, the area was already buzzing, with fans dressed in purple and BTS merchandise gathering to take photos near the stage and surrounding advertisements.

Congratulatory videos by individual members’ fan clubs played on megascreens in landmarks near the area, including Koreana Hotel and the KT Gwanghwamun Building West, and banners welcoming BTS and its fandom, Army, were also seen hanging around the square.

Fans take a photo of Netflix's advertisement for BTS' comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square playing on the megascreens of KT Gwanghwamun Building West on Friday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)
Fans take a photo of Netflix's advertisement for BTS' comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square playing on the megascreens of KT Gwanghwamun Building West on Friday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

Stage installation, which began Monday, was nearing its end, with foldable chairs set up in some parts of the venue. Fans were seen visiting the area in advance to not only take commemorative pictures but also locate their seats and viewpoints in advance.

BTS is set to hold its live comeback performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the concert expected to draw a crowd of up to 260,000 people, including the 15,000 fans who secured tickets.

The show will also be exclusively broadcast on Netflix, reaching approximately 300 million subscribers across 190 regions.

Stage installation is nearing completion for BTS' comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, Friday (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)
Stage installation is nearing completion for BTS' comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, Friday (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)
A purple banner which reads, "Welcome BTS Army" hangs above a convenience store located in Gwanghwamun Square on Friday. (Yonhap)
A purple banner which reads, "Welcome BTS Army" hangs above a convenience store located in Gwanghwamun Square on Friday. (Yonhap)
Netflix's advertisement for BTS' comeback show plays on a megascreen on Koreana Hotel in central Seoul on Friday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)
Netflix's advertisement for BTS' comeback show plays on a megascreen on Koreana Hotel in central Seoul on Friday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)
Visitors pose for pictures on the stairs of Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Friday, where promotional material for BTS' full-group comeback concert is displayed. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)
Visitors pose for pictures on the stairs of Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Friday, where promotional material for BTS' full-group comeback concert is displayed. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)
Notice boards for queues to enter the BTS comeback concert venue at Gwanghwamun Square are seen set up near the site on Friday. (Yonhap)
Notice boards for queues to enter the BTS comeback concert venue at Gwanghwamun Square are seen set up near the site on Friday. (Yonhap)

lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com