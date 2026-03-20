BTS released their fifth album, ‘Arirang,’ at 1 p.m., Friday, marking the group’s first full-group comeback in three years and nine months.

The album explores the group’s identity and universal emotions, drawing inspiration from the traditional Korean folk song, Arirang. Reflecting BTS’ Korean roots while capturing sentiments the seven members experience today, the 14-track album aims to resonate with listeners across cultures and generations.

Lead track “Swim” conveys the message of continuing to move through life’s challenges at one’s own pace. The music video, filmed in Lisbon, features symbolic imagery of healing and growth, with American actor Lili Reinhart making an appearance with the seven members.

BTS will follow the album release with a comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Saturday.