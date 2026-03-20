RM of BTS injured his ankle Thursday, just two days before the group’s comeback show, Big Hit Music said Friday.

According to the agency, the injury occurred during a rehearsal Thursday. RM was taken to a hospital for a detailed examination and was diagnosed with a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear and a talus contusion. Medical staff advised him to wear a cast and minimize movement for at least two weeks to focus on recovery.

Despite the injury, RM expressed a strong determination to take part in the comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square. However, his agency said it prioritized medical advice and, in consultation with the artist, decided to limit his movement during the show to prevent further injury.

As a result, RM will be restricted from performing some choreography, though he is still expected to appear on stage and engage with fans.

BTS is set to hold “BTS Comeback Live: Arirang” at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Saturday, following the release of its new album.