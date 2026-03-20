Air-tight safety and antiterrorism measures in place for Gwanghwamun, with over 10,000 staff mobilized

BTS’ full-group comeback performance is just a day away, and Gwanghwamun Square has been placed under near-lockdown-level security, with more than 10,000 safety personnel on standby.

The K-pop sensation's long-awaited return to the stage on Saturday is expected to draw some 260,000 people to the square, including 22,000 ticket holders. It will be the first cultural event at the site to draw over 200,000 people since the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

Police will deploy around 6,700 officers throughout the day of the concert, which begins at 8 p.m., including 72 mobile units and 35 detective teams.

The figure is more than double the roughly 3,000 officers typically assigned to the Yeouido Fireworks Festival, one of Seoul’s signature autumn events held in October that draws around 1 million visitors each year.

Another 3,400 safety personnel from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Jung-gu District and the Seoul Fire and Disaster Headquarters will also be deployed, along with 4,800 staff from the event organizer, Hybe.

Additionally, some 102 fire trucks and 803 firefighters are set to be assigned, with 20 ambulances positioned near the concert venue.

Terror alert in place

As the concert is a global event drawing fans from around the world, authorities have also put counterterrorism measures in place.

The government raised the terror alert level in parts of Jongno-gu and Jung-gu districts from “attention” to “caution” from Thursday through Saturday. The country’s four-tier terror alert system ranges from attention, caution, alert to severe.

Police will install metal detectors at the venue’s 31 entry gates from 7 a.m. on the day of the concert to block potentially dangerous items. They will maintain regular patrols and screen the belongings of suspicious individuals.

Security has been tightened at nearby subway stations. Storage lockers at 17 stations across Seoul, including Jonggak, City Hall, Jongno 3 ga and Euljiro 1 ga, have been out of service since 5 a.m. They will remain closed until 1 a.m. Sunday as a precaution against possible terrorist activities.

Roads closed, subways shut down

As traffic controls for BTS’ comeback show are set to begin later this afternoon, many commuters heading to Gwanghwamun are choosing to leave their cars at home.

“It’s always pretty congested here, and it’d be even worse with more people heading out early, so I decided not to drive,” said Kim, who works at a law firm in D-Tower near the square.

A roughly 1.2-kilometer section of road from the square’s northern end, where the stage will be set up, to City Hall will be closed to vehicles from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Some subway stations near the square will also be difficult to use on the concert day.

Trains will not stop at Gwanghwamun, City Hall and Gyeongbokgung stations from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. All entrances to these stations will be blocked to prevent large crowds from gathering inside.

Convenience and medical facilities have also been prepared.

The city government has installed 2,551 container-style portable toilets around the concert venue. For fans across the globe, it will also deploy foreign language support staff and interpreters on site.

Temporary medical clinics will be set up to respond to medical emergencies during the concert.

Located near the statues of King Sejong and Admiral Yi Sun-sin, as well as at the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture, they will operate from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., with medical staff treating minor injuries on site and transferring serious cases to nearby hospitals.

In addition, there will be 11 medical booths operated separately by Hybe at nearby locations, including the Kyobo Life Insurance building, Donghwa Duty Free and the New Seoul Hotel.