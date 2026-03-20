The Canadian Embassy in Seoul issued an updated safety advisory on Friday, ahead of BTS' comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday, warning of significant crowds and transportation disruptions.

In a notice sent to registered Canadians, the government said up to 250,000 people are expected to attend the evening event, prompting authorities to raise a “caution” level crisis alert.

Road closures will be in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, with additional disruptions to public transportation anticipated on the day of the concert.

Officials advised those in the area to expect heightened security, remain aware of their surroundings and nearest exit routes, and follow instructions from local authorities.