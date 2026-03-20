Harold Rogers, Rep. Yeom Tae-young fulfill their agreement made during National Assembly’s hearing last year

Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers has vowed to continue creating a safe and advanced working environment for all Coupang workers after experiencing an overnight delivery shift.

According to Coupang on Friday, Rogers participated in the company's signature dawn delivery service from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 6:30 a.m. Friday in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where he experienced the full process of an overnight logistics operation.

The hands-on experience followed a request made by Rep. Yeom Tae-young during a National Assembly hearing in late December, when Yeom suggested that Rogers join an overnight delivery shift with him, which Rogers agreed to.

After safety education and package loading at a Coupang Logistics Services camp, the two headed out for deliveries in separate trucks accompanied by a full-time Coupang delivery driver. They delivered packages to apartment complexes, villas and detached housing areas across the region.

Coupang said it plans to further enhance working conditions for its employees and health protections by incorporating feedback from those working in its frontline logistics operations.

“I am proud of all workers at Coupang, including our delivery personnel who dedicate themselves to serving customers,” Rogers said. “We will continue to strive to create a safer and more advanced working environment.”