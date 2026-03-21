Coupang is bouncing back faster than expected from last year’s data breach, with user numbers nearly returning to precrisis levels, data showed Thursday.

IGAWorks said Coupang's weekly active users reached 28.28 million in the week of March 9–15, narrowing the gap to just 2.8 percent from the 29.08 million level immediately following the breach.

The recovery marks a sharp turnaround from the depths of the crisis. When Coupang disclosed on Nov. 29 that 33.7 million customers had been exposed, weekly active users stood at 27.84 million, falling to 26.69 million by late December.

Coupang stemmed the bleeding in January by offering affected customers compensation packages worth up to 50,000 won ($33) per person, pushing active users back to the 27 million range and eventually into the 28 million band.

Meanwhile, the NYSE-listed firm saw its shares show signs of recovery as well.

As of Thursday, shares traded at $20.09, up 11.30 percent over the past month, a rebound from the 52-week low of $16.74 hit in February. Still, shares remain a long way from the 52-week high of $34.08 reached in September 2025.

Even as it managed the breach's aftermath, Coupang has been pushing deeper into artificial intelligence for its logistics operations.

At Nvidia GTC 2026 this week, Coupang announced an "AI factory" built in partnership with Nvidia, referring to a self-service AI ecosystem running on the Coupang Intelligent Cloud and Nvidia's DGX SuperPOD that allows engineers across its global teams to rapidly test and deploy new AI models.

Coupang is incorporating AI models across its operations, applying them in areas such as warehouse inventory management and delivery route optimization.

“By working with Nvidia, Coupang's engineers can build upon the advanced AI models and machine learning already powering our operations and unlock new levels of innovation for our company and our customers," said Ashish Suryavanshi, the company's vice president of engineering.

The company said it is also serving as a launch partner for Nvidia's Dynamo, an open-source software for agentic inference.