Samsung Display said Thursday that CEO Yi Chung has been named a fellow of the Society for Information Display, widely regarded as the world’s leading display industry organization.

The fellowship is awarded annually to members with outstanding research and technical contributions. Selection is based on peer recommendations and committee review, with appointments limited to less than 0.1 percent of total membership.

SID cited Yi’s leadership in OLED innovation, including the development of the world’s first foldable display, as well as his role in advancing efficiency and sustainability across the display ecosystem.

Yi, who holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Pohang University of Science and Technology, joined Samsung in 1992 and rose to lead panel development in 2012. He played a key role in advancing OLED technologies used in Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S series and in the commercialization of flexible displays.

He also led the development of key features such as integrated touch displays, hole-display designs and always-on display with variable refresh rates.

Meanwhile, Lee Chang-hee, chief technology officer of Samsung Display, received the Jan Rajchman Prize for his contributions to next-generation display and component technologies.