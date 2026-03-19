Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has maintained its No. 1 position in the global commercial display market for the 17th consecutive year, holding a 35.2 percent share with shipments of 2.5 million units.

The company also unveiled next-generation products, including Spatial Signage and Samsung Color E-Paper, as it strengthens its commercial display lineup.

Spatial Signage features proprietary three-dimensional plate technology that creates the illusion of added depth within a slim 52-millimeter display.

Samsung also broadened its ultra-low-power Color E-Paper lineup with a new 13-inch model, roughly the size of an A4 sheet, following the earlier 32-inch version. The display uses bio-resin derived from plant-based materials, reducing carbon emissions by more than 40 percent compared with conventional plastics.

Beyond hardware, Samsung is strengthening its software offerings to deliver integrated digital signage solutions.

Its Samsung Visual Experience Transformation platform enables remote device management, real-time monitoring and simplified content creation and distribution.

The platform is set to introduce an AI-based content creation app, AI Studio, next month, allowing users to generate video content for signage from a single image.

“Maintaining the top position for 17 consecutive years reflects our ability to respond quickly to changing business environments and B2B customer needs,” said Kim Hyung-jae, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business.

The company said it will continue to expand its product and solution lineup to deliver greater value across commercial spaces.