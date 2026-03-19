The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted Lee Soo-hyung, a member of the Monetary Policy Board at the Bank of Korea, for a closed-door executive roundtable on Thursday to discuss Korea’s monetary policy direction and the domestic and global economic outlook.

Lee presented a comprehensive assessment of current macroeconomic conditions, projecting global growth at 3.1 percent in 2026. For Korea, she forecast gross domestic product growth of 2.0 percent, supported by robust semiconductor exports and a gradual recovery in private consumption.

She also flagged key risks, including financial market and foreign exchange volatility, with particular concern over the ongoing Middle East conflict, given Korea’s heavy reliance on crude oil imports from the region.

On monetary policy, Lee highlighted the Bank of Korea’s “K-dot plot” as a step toward greater transparency. By extending forward guidance from three to six months and disclosing board members’ rate projections, the framework aims to provide clearer policy direction and enhance market communication.

In her closing remarks, Lee reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to maintaining financial stability while closely monitoring evolving domestic and global conditions.

“AmCham will release a financial services report next week outlining key policy recommendations to further strengthen Korea’s competitiveness,” said James Kim, chair of AmCham.

“Korea stands at a pivotal moment to reinforce its position as a global financial hub. With strong market fundamentals and President Lee’s push toward MSCI Developed Market inclusion, the opportunity is clear,” he added.