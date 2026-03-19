Fans protest color choice, sparking political debate ahead of election

With BTS' comeback concert just two days away, Seoul is set to glow in red, a decision that has sparked controversy as the group's signature color is purple and the chosen hue carries potential political overtones.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it will illuminate 15 of the city’s landmarks — including Sebitseom, Cheonggyecheon, Seoul Botanic Park, N Seoul Tower and Lotte World Tower — in red for two hours from 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, the day of BTS' album release, and Saturday, the day of its Gwanghwamun performance.

The move has drawn swift backlash, as BTS’ signature color is purple, while red is the symbolic color of the main opposition party — raising eyebrows ahead of nationwide local elections in June. Given the sensitive timing, speculation has emerged that the decision may be intended to signal political support.

BTS' fandom, known as Army, has taken to social media to voice its discontent, rallying behind hashtags such as #BTSisPurple in protest of the city’s decision.

As controversy intensified, BTS agency Hybe issued a statement Wednesday clarifying that red is the key color of the group’s new album, "Arirang," and that the company had requested that the city use the color. The agency also urged the public not to interpret the move through a political lens.

BTS had been on an extended hiatus since all seven members began their respective mandatory military service in 2022. With all having been discharged as of June 2025, the group is now making its long-awaited return with the new album "Arirang," its first release in four years. The group's comeback performance is set to take place at Gwanghwamun on Saturday.

Following the Seoul performance, BTS will move on to an international schedule. On Monday, the group is set to appear at "Spotify x BTS: Swimside" in New York, where the seven will perform their new single. They will also make back-to-back appearances on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 25 and 26.