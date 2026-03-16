SK hynix has overtaken Samsung Electronics as the most preferred employer among South Korean job seekers, underscoring the rising appeal of semiconductor companies amid the global artificial intelligence boom.

According to a survey released by job platform Saramin on Monday, 20 percent of the 2,304 respondents selected SK hynix as their top employer of choice.

It marks the first time the memory chipmaker has surpassed Samsung Electronics, which had held the top spot since the survey began, Saramin said.

Samsung Electronics ranked second with 18.9 percent, highlighting the strong presence of semiconductor firms in the rankings as the rapid expansion of the global AI market boosts the industry’s appeal among job seekers.

Hyundai Motor Company placed third with 7.9 percent, followed by tech platform operator Naver at 4 percent and construction and trading company Samsung C&T at 3 percent.

Rounding out the top 10 were Hanwha Aerospace, Ottogi, Kakao, Samsung Biologics and LG Electronics.

Reasons for selecting preferred employers varied by company. Respondents cited high wages as the primary reason for choosing SK hynix, Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor and Samsung C&T.

Those who favored Samsung Biologics, Hanwha Aerospace and Naver pointed to the companies’ vision and growth potential as the key attraction.

Many of the top-ranked firms are currently conducting open recruitment for entry-level positions. SK hynix will accept applications until March 23, while Samsung affiliates are receiving submissions through March 17. Hanwha Aerospace also announced a new recruitment round on Friday.