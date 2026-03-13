Coupang CEO Harold Rogers conducted an overnight visit to a logistics site and joined early-morning deliveries, according to industry sources on Friday.

Rogers visited a delivery camp near Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province late Thursday night and helped deliver early-morning orders alongside logistics workers in the area.

The visit became known after photos believed to show Rogers at the site were posted on an online community by a person identified as a warehouse worker.

Coupang confirmed that Rogers visited the delivery operation to inspect working conditions and encourage frontline employees.

The surprise visit is also seen as a preparatory step ahead of a planned overnight delivery experience for lawmakers scheduled around June 19.

Rogers previously said he would personally experience nighttime delivery operations during a parliamentary hearing last year following a personal data leak incident involving the company.

The event with lawmakers, which is still being finalized, is expected to allow legislators to observe and participate in Coupang’s overnight delivery operations.