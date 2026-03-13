STGEN Bio, a South Korean biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization, said Friday it will invest about 110 billion won ($82 million) to expand its biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, aiming to strengthen its global position amid rising demand for biologics.

The investment will be used to expand the company’s drug substance and drug product production facilities, along with upgrades to related infrastructure. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.

Following the expansion, STGEN Bio’s total annual manufacturing capacity will increase from 9,000 liters to 14,000 liters, the company said. The project will include the installation of two additional bioreactors, a new harvesting system and an isolator-based DP filling line, designed to support flexible multi-product production.

The company said the upgrades will allow it to better meet the needs of global pharmaceutical companies, supporting projects ranging from clinical-stage development to commercial-scale manufacturing.

Once the new facilities are operational, STGEN Bio expects its DS production capacity to rise by about 44 percent, while DP capacity will increase by roughly 170 percent, significantly enhancing its ability to supply high-value biologics.

An STGEN Bio official said the investment is aimed at strengthening the firm’s competitiveness in biologics manufacturing while expanding its global client base.

“Leveraging our global regulatory track record and commercial manufacturing expertise, we will continue to broaden our customer and revenue portfolio in international markets,” the official said.

STGEN Bio has secured regulatory approvals from 10 major global authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. The company also serves as the global manufacturing hub for the biosimilar Imuldosa, further reinforcing its role in the international biologics supply chain.