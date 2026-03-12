Expanding international fandoms are giving more group members the confidence — and support — to pursue individual careers

Heeseung from K-pop boy group Enhypen recently surprised fans after he abruptly left the successful group and signed a new solo deal with the same agency, Belift Lab.

In a statement announcing his departure, the company said, while discussing the group’s future, Heeseung had a clear musical vision he wished to pursue, and the agency chose to respect his choice.

Heeseung is not alone. An increasing number of K-pop idols have been turning their attention to solo projects.

Wonpil of the popular rock band Day6 is set to return as a solo artist after four years. Yuna of girl group Itzy will also make her solo debut on March 23 with the debut EP "Ice Cream," nearly seven years after her debut with the group.

Industry observers say the expanding global popularity of K-pop groups has significantly broadened the individual fan bases of many members, encouraging more artists to pursue solo careers.

Solo debuts have long existed in the K-pop industry, but they were historically limited to standout members with particularly strong identities or vocal abilities. In many cases, other members instead participated in smaller subunits within the group rather than launching full solo careers.

"What we are seeing now is that individual members have built large enough fan bases to support solo activities," music critic Lim Hee-yun said. "Even members who are not necessarily the symbolic face of the group can now expand into solo activities because large-enough groups of fans are willing to support them."

Lim added that such developments would have been difficult when K-pop was largely centered on the domestic market.

"This kind of expansion is only possible with support from overseas fans," he said. "Without the global market, it would be much harder for individual members to sustain solo careers."

Still, the situations of Heeseung, Wonpil and Yuna differ significantly.

Heeseung left Enhypen entirely to pursue a solo career, while Wonpil and Yuna are continuing their group activities alongside individual promotions.

In the latter cases, successful solo activities can also benefit the group.

Individual projects can raise a member’s public profile while attracting new fans who may later become supporters of the group as a whole. Solo activities also allow members to remain visible during breaks between group promotions.

An official at a major K-pop agency said Yuna’s solo debut could help create new momentum for Itzy.

"In some ways, Itzy has become a bit of a missed opportunity for JYP," the official said. "The group drew huge attention early on with 'Dalla Dalla,' and later had hits like 'Wannabe,' 'Cake' and 'Sneakers,' but their momentum has slowed recently."

"If Yuna’s first solo project succeeds at this moment, it could play an important role in helping Itzy grow into a bigger group again," the official added.