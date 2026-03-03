Yuna of Itzy will release her first solo EP “Ice Cream” on March 23, her label JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

In the teaser video for the upcoming endeavor, Yuna showed her range, transforming from pure and innocent to hip and chic, before taking over the screen in a white dress.

Yuna is the youngest member of Itzy and will be the second to release a solo album. The physical album in the US will hit the stores on March 27, along with a remix version of the main track.

Separately, Itzy will resume its international tour “Tunnel Vision” in April in Melbourne, Australia. It will have a show in Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand, in the span of a week, and then tour five cities in Asia.