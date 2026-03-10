Wonpil of Day6 is set to release his first solo EP “Unpiltered” on March 30, JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

The release was announced via a post on Day6's official social media channels Monday. The teaser captures Wonpil gazing through a fogged window as droplets slowly slide down from a section wiped clean, visually conveying the album’s dreamy, melancholic mood.

In the clip, Wonpil’s plaintive vocals deliver the line, “I’m just breathing empty air, I’m not alright, oh God, save me,” hinting at the song’s emotional depth and building anticipation for the upcoming release.

Since debuting with Day6 in 2015, Wonpil has established himself as a sentimental singer-songwriter, consistently participating in songwriting while showcasing his piano skills and distinctive vocals.

“Unpiltered” will mark his first solo project in about four years, following his 2022 album “Pilmography.” The EP will drop at 6 p.m. on March 30.