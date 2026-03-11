In K-pop, stars who leave successful groups rarely stay with the same agency. Heeseung is a rare exception

Heeseung of Enhypen announced his sudden departure from the boy group to pursue his own solo career through agency Belift Lab on Tuesday — raising questions across the industry about the rare circumstances surrounding the move.

Departures from idol groups are not uncommon, but it is highly unusual for a member of a thriving group to leave the band specifically to pursue a solo career while remaining under the same agency.

Speculation has quickly spread within the K-pop community, ranging from possible tensions within the group to the intense workload that Enhypen has maintained throughout the year. Some experts also suspect that Heeseung may have received a solo opportunity too significant to decline.

According to the Belift Lab, the move reflects differences in musical direction between Heeseung and the group. In a statement, the company said Heeseung will pursue activities independently as a solo artist while Enhypen will continue as a six-member group consisting of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki.

"The members have been discussing the direction Enhypen should take moving forward and the group’s future goals," the agency said. "Through these conversations, it became clear that Heeseung has a distinct musical vision he wants to pursue. We decided to respect that decision."

The agency also clarified that the departure has nothing to do with the group’s contract renewal. Enhypen’s exclusive contract with Belift Lab is scheduled to run until November 2027, leaving roughly 20 months before renewal discussions would normally begin.

Still, both fans and industry observers are questioning the timing of the move.

"Many international fans believe the company did not allow him to pursue solo activities while remaining in the group, and people find the timing very strange," said one fan, who asked to remain anonymous. "Because everything happened so suddenly, fans feel there must be more behind the decision."

“Also, some people suspect that their team bond is not very good,” the fan added.

However, music critic Lim Hee-yun noted that when internal conflicts arise within a group, artists typically leave both the band and the agency at the same time.

"It is unusual to leave the group but stay with the same company for solo activities," Lim said. "Even if someone wants to pursue solo work, they can usually do so while remaining in the group. Members often release solo albums or appear in dramas or variety shows without leaving."

Lim suggested another possible explanation: Heeseung may have received a major offer that would be impossible to pursue while maintaining Enhypen’s schedule.

"Enhypen is known for maintaining an extremely busy schedule throughout the year," Lim said. "If a major individual opportunity came along that required long-term commitments, it might have been difficult to balance with group activities. In that case, he may not have wanted to negatively affect the team while also being unable to refuse the opportunity."

An official at a major K-pop agency also suggested there could be undisclosed circumstances behind the decision.

The official said speculation about internal conflict is understandable after a member’s departure. However, if the issue were purely related to tensions within the group, it would be more typical for the artist to leave the agency as well.

"There must be some reason both Heeseung and Belift Lab chose to maintain their contract," the executive said. "It likely means both sides believe there are benefits to continuing the partnership."