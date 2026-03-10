Heeseung will part with Enhypen to pursue a solo career, his agency Belift Lab announced Tuesday.

The agency shared the news through the fan community platform Weverse, saying it had been discussing the group’s future direction and goals with the members.

According to Belift Lab, the discussions included in-depth conversations about each member’s vision and the team’s path forward. During that process, Heeseung expressed a clear musical direction he wanted to pursue, and the agency decided to respect his artistic aspirations after careful consideration.

“It is difficult to fully explain the entire process in a short statement, but this decision was made after a long period of deliberation,” the agency said in a statement, acknowledging the news may be difficult for fans to accept while asking for their understanding.

Heeseung took to Weverse soon after the announcement to post a handwritten letter confirming the news and thanking his former groupmates and fans for their continued support.

Following Heeseung's departure, Enhypen will continue activities as a six-member group, while Heeseung will remain under Belift Lab and prepare a solo album.