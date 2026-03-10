Jungwon of Enhypen is set to lend his voice to a Japanese film soundtrack, teaming up with singer and actor Tomohisa Yamashita for a collaborative track.

According to Enhypen’s agency Belift Lab on Tuesday, Jungwon participated in the track for the upcoming Japanese film “Honest Real Estate.”

The song, titled “Koe,” was partially unveiled in the film’s newly released trailer.

Jungwon described the project as a meaningful experience, marking his first time singing for a movie soundtrack. “I personally enjoy calm and mellow songs, so I had a great time working on it,” he said, adding that his vocal harmony with Yamashita helped create a high-quality track.

The film follows a real estate agent who, after being cursed to never lie, confronts the darker side of the industry. Based on a hit manga series with over 4 million copies in circulation, it was first adapted into a television drama in 2022 that later spawned a second season and a spin-off special.

The film releases in Japan on May 15.