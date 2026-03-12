The final cast of the musical “Death Note,” which has been running since October last year and continues through May, took the stage this week as the production enters the final stretch of its run. Ko Eun-sung and Kim Junsu lead the final lineup, appearing as Light Yagami and the enigmatic detective L.

Both actors have a long history with the work. Kim Junsu, widely known for his musical theater career, first took on the role of detective L during the original Korean premiere in 2015, where his distinctive interpretation quickly became one of the production’s defining performances.

Ko Eun-sung first appeared as Light Yagami in the 2022 revival, earning praise for his intense portrayal of the brilliant student who discovers a supernatural notebook that grants the power to kill.

“Death Note: The Musical” is based on the globally popular Japanese manga series created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The musical features a score by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell.

Marking the 10th anniversary of its Korean premiere, the fourth local production features leading musical theater actors, including Zo Hyung-gyun, Kim Min-seok, Lim Kyu-hyung, Kim Sung-kyu, Sandeul and Tang Jun-sang, with Kyuhyun and Kim Sung-chul joining the production in a later lineup.

"Death Note" runs until May 10 at D-Cube Link Arts Center in eastern Seoul.