Kim Junsu, also known as Xia, will host a four-day concert series in Seoul in October, his agency Palmtree Island announced on Tuesday.

He will host “Chapter 2: Festa” on Oct. 9-12, about a year and a half since his encore concert “Chapter 1: Recreation.”

Later this month, the veteran idol and musical actor will greet his fans in Japan at two fan concerts titled “Journey to You.” Kim is scheduled to perform in Osaka and Yokohama on Aug. 29 and 31, respectively.

In June, Kim released a remake of Nakashima Mika’s 2013 hit “The Reason Why I Thought I’d Die,” and next month he will headline the 2025 Asia Top Artist Festival in Seoul along with Kim Jaejoong.