Government data released Thursday showed that 95 registered sex offenders were working at or operating institutions serving children and teenagers last year, including daycare centers and elementary schools.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family released the results of its 2025 inspection of employment restrictions for registered sex offenders.

The current employment restriction system bars convicted sex offenders from working for a designated period at institutions related to children and adolescents, in an effort to protect minors from sexual crimes. Since 2016, the government has conducted inspections at least once a year to identify violations.

Between April and December last year, authorities inspected 4,126,906 workers across 638,852 child- and youth-related institutions, including private academies and sports facilities.

Sports facilities accounted for the largest share of violations, with 24 cases, or 25.3 percent of the total. Private academies and tutoring centers followed with 21 cases. Medical institutions recorded 13 cases, while 11 cases were found in youth activity facilities such as lifelong education centers and performance venues.

Of the 95 violators, 65 employees were dismissed. For the remaining 30 individuals who operated institutions directly, authorities ordered the closure of their facilities or the replacement of their operators.

Information on the institutions involved and the administrative actions taken will be disclosed for 10 months starting Thursday on the sex offender notification website.

The ministry said it has strengthened the legal framework in recent years to enhance the effectiveness of the employment restriction system.

Since last year, foreign educational institutions, youth organizations and alternative schools have been added to the list of restricted workplaces. Facilities that refuse closure orders without valid grounds can now face administrative fines.

The number of violations fell 25 percent from 127 cases the year before, marking the first decline since 2021.

Officials attributed the decrease to tighter legal standards, stronger community oversight and improved self-monitoring mechanisms within institutions. The ministry said it will continue expanding the scope of restricted facilities and intensifying unannounced inspections in sectors with higher violation rates, particularly sports and private education institutions.

“Sex crimes inflict severe and lasting physical and psychological harm on children and teenagers,” Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong said.

“We will continue working with government agencies, local municipalities and education authorities to strengthen year-round monitoring and ensure safer environments for young people.”