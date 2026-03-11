Mirae Asset Securities said it will launch the industry’s first dedicated service center for global companies in Korea’s rapidly expanding retirement pension market.

The new unit, called the Global Pension Desk or GPD, is designed to help multinational corporations navigate Korea’s complex pension regulations and align local operations with global standards.

The desk will operate through a specialized network of certified tax accountants, actuaries, financial analysts and labor attorneys, providing integrated consulting for corporate pension management. English-speaking professionals will also be assigned to facilitate communication with foreign employees and overseas headquarters.

Services will be offered in three key areas: HR support, asset management consulting and information services.

Under HR support, Mirae Asset will help companies improve pension management efficiency through institutional analysis and monitoring, while also advising on labor supervision strategies to ease regulatory compliance burdens.

Asset management consulting will include investment policy statement development and defined contribution system design, based on data-driven performance evaluation and peer benchmarking.

Through its information services, the firm will publish newsletters on global pension market trends and regulatory developments, while hosting domestic and international seminars for corporate pension managers.

Mirae Asset Securities currently holds a strong position in Korea’s retirement pension market, ranking first in both DC asset size and annual growth in 2025, according to the company.

It was also the only Korean financial firm selected as an excellent retirement pension provider by the Ministry of Employment and Labor for four consecutive years. The company has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World for 13 consecutive years, highlighting its ESG and security standards.

“Through the Global Pension Desk, we aim to support global companies in adopting and operating Korea’s pension system in a stable and efficient manner,” a Mirae Asset Securities official said.