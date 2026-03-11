Starbucks Korea said Wednesday it has expanded its employee scholarship program to cover master’s and doctoral degrees, becoming the first Starbucks market globally to offer graduate-level tuition support.

The initiative is part of the Starbucks College Achievement Plan, an education assistance program designed to help employees pursue higher education while working.

While the program previously supported bachelor’s degrees, Starbucks Korea expanded the benefit last year to include graduate programs, allowing employees to receive financial support for advanced studies.

Under the program, employees can enroll in 37 undergraduate and nine master’s programs, with popular fields including English, tourism and hospitality management, marketing, Japanese language and social welfare.

A key feature of the scholarship is that participants are not required to remain employed at Starbucks after graduation, giving them greater flexibility in their career paths.

The program fully covers tuition for the first semester of bachelor’s programs, while students who meet academic requirements are eligible for a Starbucks scholarship covering the remaining semesters.

Courses and exams are conducted entirely online, allowing employees to balance their studies with work.

“SCAP is designed to provide a practical learning environment where employees can expand their potential,” said Jang Su-a, chief human resources officer and senior vice president of Starbucks Korea.

“We will continue to support our employees so they can grow personally and professionally while working at Starbucks.”