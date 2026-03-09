PARIS, France (AFP) -- Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the world Sunday to mark International Women's Day and denounce the war in the Middle East.

From Rio in Brazil, Caracas in Venezuela and cities across France, Spain, Turkey and other European countries, demonstrators marched to demand women's rights across a range of issues.

Thousands marched in cities across Spain to protest gender-based violence and call for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Rape survivor Gisele Pelicot led a women's rights march in Paris, one of 150 demonstrations in French cities.

"We won't give up," Pelicot, 73, told the crowd as she joined thousands in the French capital marching for women's rights, economic equality and an end to sexual violence.

Pelicot became a global symbol in the fight after she waived her right to anonymity during the 2024 trial of her ex-husband and dozens of strangers who raped her while she was unconscious.

Spanish protesters were denouncing both violence against women and the war in the Middle East sparked by last weekend's US-Israeli strikes.

Demonstrations took place in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Granada, Bilbao, and San Sebastian, among other cities.

Madrid hosted two demonstrations in the center of the Spanish capital -- one for transgender rights and the other for the legalization and regulation of prostitution.

Slogans written on placards at the protests included "No to war" and "Anti-fascist feminists against imperialist war."

Alexa Rubio, a 30-year-old Mexican living in Spain, cited pay and harassment as some of the most urgent issues.

"And in my country, gender-based violence, because women are being killed for being women," she said.

Yolanda Diaz, Spain's second deputy prime minister, spoke out against the war in the Middle East at a Madrid rally.

"We proclaim ourselves in defense of peace, in defense of the Iranian people, in defense of Iranian women," she said, referring to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain's socialist prime minister, has drawn the ire of the US administration for opposing the war and refusing the use of Spain's military bases for strikes against Iran.

Thousands of women marched through Istanbul, defying a ban on demonstrations.

Demonstrators packed the streets of Cihangir district, some carrying parasols garlanded in fairy lights, others waving a sea of colorful banners.

There were cheers, dancing and purple flares at the end as organizers read out a statement of support for women affected by the Middle East war.

Earlier Sunday, several thousand women had gathered on the Asian side of Istanbul, and demonstrations took place in nine other cities across Turkey, organizers said.

In Latin America, women marched in cities in Brazil, Chile and Mexico and other countries.

"When one woman advances, we all advance," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a speech.

In a message posted on X to mark the day, French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the women of Iran.

"Their courage commands respect and reminds the world that freedom can never be silenced."