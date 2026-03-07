K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has entered the top 100 of Britain's Official Albums Chart with its third EP "Deadline."

The record, which marks the quartet's first group project since 2022, debuted at No. 11 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 on Friday (local time), a week after its release on Feb. 27.

The lead track "Go" debuted at No. 44 on the separate Official Singles Chart Top 100.

According to YG Entertainment, the group's agency, the five-track album explores themes of confidence, growth and unity, combining elements of EDM, hip-hop and pop.

"Go" features powerful sound production and a chant-driven hook, complemented by the prerelease "Jump," the retro hip-hop track "Me and My," the anthemic "Champion," and "Fxxxboy," described as a more subtle and emotional track.