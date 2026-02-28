Blackpink, a major K-pop girl group, saw sales of its third EP, "Deadline," reach nearly 1.5 million on the first day of its release, its agency said Saturday.

According to YG Entertainment, sales of the new album came to 1.46 million Friday.

"The record not only marks (Blackpink's) highest first-day sales but also sets a new high for any K-pop girl group," the agency said.

The new album marks the group's return as a full group for the first time in more than three years amid strong anticipation from fans worldwide.

The EP reached No. 1 on iTunes' Top Albums chart in 32 countries.

The lead track, "Go," ranked eighth on South Korea's top music streaming platform, Melon's Top 100 chart, as of 10 a.m.

"Go" features powerful sound production and a chant-driven hook, complemented by the prerelease "Jump," the retro hip-hop track "Me and My," the anthemic "Champion" and "Fxxxboy," described as a more subtle and emotional track. (Yonhap)