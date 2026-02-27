Blackpink is set to return as a full group with its third EP “Deadline” on Friday afternoon, marking its first all-member release in three years and five months since the LP “Born Pink.”

Centered on what the group describes as its “irreversible best moments,” the new EP captures Blackpink at its current peak. Spanning five tracks, the project moves across diverse styles and genres, highlighting the quartet’s musical versatility.

The main track, “Go,” delivers bold, confident energy, pairing powerful production with an addictive melody, the group’s label YG Entertainment said Friday. Anchored by the rallying chant “Blackpink’ll Make Ya,” the song conveys a message of courage and solidarity, it added.

Contrasting colors emerge across the remaining tracks. “Jump” is built on a hardstyle foundation, while “Me and My” leans into retro hip-hop beats. “Champion” carries an uplifting message of support, and “Fxxxboy” spotlights the members’ emotive vocal tones.

The EP was completed with meticulous care over an extended period and represents a culmination of the members’ musical growth and synergy as a team, according to YG Entertainment.

Following a series of successful solo ventures, the four members reunite to unveil a new chapter of Blackpink's music. Teasers for the “Go” music video depict a cinematic voyage across stormy seas and molten lava fields before ascending into outer space, heightening anticipation with their grand scale and striking visuals.

Previously, Blackpink topped both the Billboard 200 and the United Kingdom’s Official Albums Chart with “Born Pink,” selling 2.14 million copies and drawing 1.8 million attendees on a single tour. The group also recently surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the first artist worldwide to reach the milestone.