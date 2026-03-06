Blackpink set a record for first-week sales for a K-pop girl group with its third EP, “Deadline,” selling more than 1.77 million copies, YG Entertainment said Friday, citing a local tally.

The newest set from the group surpassed 1.46 million copies sold on the day of its release, smashing through the first-day and weeklong marks for a K-pop girl group previously held by Aespa for its third EP, “My World,” released nearly three years ago in May 2023.

The five-track mini album debuted atop iTunes albums charts in 38 regions and is expected to hit the Billboard 200 at No. 6.

The music video for main track “Go,” the first-ever song all four members co-wrote, ranked atop YouTube's worldwide trending videos and most-watched videos in 24 hours. It had garnered over 40 million views on the platform as of Friday morning.