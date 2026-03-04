HD Construction Equipment said Wednesday it is hosting the “Operator Challenge” at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2026, North America’s largest construction trade show, being held in Las Vegas this week.

The event, held at the company’s exhibition booth through Saturday, allows visitors to test the performance of its new mini electric excavator, the HX19E.

Participants compete by using the excavator to place three balls into designated holes, with the fastest operator each day winning a $1,000 cash prize.

The HX19E is equipped with a 40-kilowatt-hour battery — the largest capacity in its class — enabling more than 10 hours of operation on a single charge, the company said. Designed as a zero-emission machine, the excavator operates without exhaust gas and with minimal noise, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor worksites where environmental regulations are becoming increasingly stringent.

HD Construction Equipment said the event is intended to raise brand awareness in the North American market, where demand for compact electric construction equipment is expected to grow.

“We prepared this event so visitors can experience our equipment firsthand,” an HD Construction Equipment official said. “Along with the HX19E, next-generation models from Hyundai and Develon will lead our expansion in the North American market.”

At Conexpo 2026, HD Construction Equipment unveiled nine next-generation models, marking its first major global showcase since integrating its construction equipment brands.