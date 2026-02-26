HD Construction Equipment will debut nine next-generation machines at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2026, North America’s largest construction trade show, to be held March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The exhibition marks the company’s first major global showcase as an integrated corporation and comes as the US construction market shows signs of recovery.

The Korean manufacturer will operate three booths under its Hyundai, Develon and Engine brands. On the opening day, it will host an unveiling showcase introducing nine medium-to-large excavators from both Hyundai and Develon, along with a live demonstration of Real-X, its AI-based unmanned automation solution.

The Hyundai booth will span more than 2,400 square meters and display 22 flagship models. It will also feature a remote-control experience zone where visitors can operate a wheel loader located at the Hyundai Product Center in real time.

Develon will present 21 models, including four from its NextGen excavator lineup tailored to the North American market. An interactive zone will demonstrate autonomous digging, loading and smart safety functions.

The Engine booth will showcase industrial powertrains, including hydrogen engines and high-performance battery packs, underscoring the company’s push into next-generation energy solutions.

“This exhibition is an opportunity to demonstrate the competitiveness of our next-generation models in the North American market,” said Moon Jae-young, president of HD Construction Equipment.