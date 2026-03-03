2NE1 member’s social media post draws backlash, with acquaintance swiftly disputing story

Park Bom of K-pop group 2NE1 said Tuesday that she had been used as a scapegoat to cover up a fellow bandmate’s alleged drug scandal, sharing a handwritten letter on social media that quickly sparked controversy. However, a close associate told local media that the post appeared to stem from the singer’s unstable condition.

In the note, Park said she suffers from attention deficit disorder, stressing her lack of illegal drug use. She then alleged that she had been falsely labeled a “drug addict” to deflect attention from bandmate Sandara Park.

Park Bom also referenced her past controversy involving the prescription drug Adderall, writing that at the time there had been no clear legal framework in Korea governing the medication.

“Strangely, laws were created after Park Bom,” she wrote, adding a warning directed at YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk, The Black Label founder Teddy and 2NE1 bandmate CL, urging them not to report that she had used more than the prescribed amount of a substance she says she has never abused.

In 2010, the singer was investigated for importing Adderall — classified in Korea as a regulated substance containing amphetamine — from the United States without declaring it to customs.

She ultimately received a suspension of indictment after submitting medical records and prescriptions to demonstrate that the medication had been prescribed for treatment purposes and was not intended for abuse.

The allegations come as Park Bom remains on an indefinite hiatus due to mental health concerns. She has previously drawn criticism for making other unverified claims concerning celebrities.

In October, Park Bom posted another accusatory message targeting YG founder Yang, saying she had not received earnings from 2NE1’s activities and sharing what she described as a legal complaint. D-Nation Entertainment immediately issued a statement denying the claims and clarifying that no such complaint had been filed.

The agency added that Park Bom would suspend activities to focus on treatment and recovery.