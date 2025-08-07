Park Bom of 2NE1 will take time off to focus on her health, her agency D-Nation Entertainment announced Wednesday.

She has decided not to join the group’s activities for the time being, said the agency, adding that she was told to rest and recover.

She picked up her career as the main vocalist last year when the group reunited for its 15th debut anniversary. Park had a short break after the full-group concert and toured Asia until April. However, there have been voices of concern over her health.

Last month, she missed out on Waterbomb Busan 2025 but proved she was alright last week at the match between Tottenham and Newcastle in Seoul, where 2NE1 performed at halftime.