SK On said Tuesday it will participate in InterBattery 2026, the nation’s largest battery exhibition, to be held March 11-13 at Coex in southern Seoul, showcasing next-generation technologies spanning energy storage systems, robotics and advanced cell design.

The booth will be divided into three zones — Leading Tech, Future Tech and Core Tech — highlighting the company’s expansion beyond electric vehicle batteries into broader energy solutions.

The Leading Tech zone will feature an R&D studio, offering visitors an immersive look at battery design and manufacturing processes. The Future Tech zone will showcase liquid immersion cooling technologies co-developed with SK Enmove, aimed at improving thermal management and safety. The Core Tech zone will present Cell-to-Pack solutions, ESS DC blocks and high energy-density lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, cells.

With ESS emerging as a key growth area, SK On will introduce a high energy-density LFP pouch battery optimized for large-scale storage, reflecting rising global demand for high-capacity systems.

The company will also display ESS DC blocks equipped with electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, a preventive diagnostic system designed to enhance battery safety through real-time monitoring.

Robotics applications will be highlighted as well, including a Hyundai Wia autonomous mobile robot powered by SK On’s high-nickel ternary batteries, currently used for logistics automation at industrial sites such as Hyundai Motor Group’s Metaplant America.

“The technologies unveiled at this exhibition mark our leap toward becoming a comprehensive battery manufacturer,” an SK On official said, citing growth in ESS and robotics markets.