Korea Water Resources Corporation, or K-water, is participating in Mobile World Congress 2026, the world’s largest mobile exhibition, held this week in Barcelona, showcasing its AI-driven water management technologies to a global audience.

Aligned with this year’s theme, “The IQ Era,” K-water will present intelligent water management solutions that use data for autonomous decision-making and operational optimization, highlighting the outcomes of its AI transformation and ambitions for global expansion.

The corporation is joined by eight domestic water-tech firms — Assembble, DroMii, Geogrid, Ino-on, Serdic, Stellarvision, Toicos and WI.Plat. By supporting their participation in the startup platform “4 Years From Now” and facilitating meetings with overseas partners, K-water aims to help them secure tangible export opportunities.

At a dedicated “K-water Hall” and through a technical session, the company will introduce key innovations, including AI-powered water purification plants, Digital Garam+ — a digital twin that replicates dam operations in a virtual environment — and smart water network management systems designed to reduce leakage.

K-water will also unveil an AI-based model capable of managing water-related issues in real time, seeking technological cooperation with global tech companies such as Google and Meta.

Its technologies have drawn international recognition. At MWC 2026, K-water’s digital twin and smart water network management solutions were named finalists for the Global Mobile Awards, organized by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association.

“From CES to MWC, showcasing our technologies on the global stage is part of our effort to expand partnerships and share the results of our transition to AI-powered water management,” said K-water President Yun Seog-dae.