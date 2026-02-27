South Korea's three major mobile carriers are preparing to spotlight artificial intelligence-driven networks and services at this year's Mobile World Congress, as the industry's largest annual gathering opens next week in Barcelona.

The event, which begins March 2 at Fira Gran Via and is hosted by the GSMA, has evolved far beyond its roots as a smartphone launch venue. This year's theme, "The IQ Era," reflects the sector's pivot toward AI-powered infrastructure, enterprise platforms and next-generation connectivity.

Organizers expect more than 2,900 companies from around 200 countries to participate, with about 110,000 visitors projected to attend — both up from last year. South Korea will send roughly 180 companies, including SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, alongside Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.

At the center of this year's exhibition for the Korean carriers is the integration of AI into telecom networks — using machine learning to automate operations, allocate resources more efficiently and support emerging data-heavy services.

SK Telecom plans to present what it describes as a full-stack AI portfolio, spanning infrastructure, proprietary AI models and customer-facing services. The company is expected to demonstrate technologies that embed AI directly into network management systems, alongside enterprise solutions designed to support corporate digital transformation.

It is also putting its proprietary LLM A.X K1 through external safety testing at MWC 2026. The company will take part in the Global AI Red Team Challenge during the event, where the model will be evaluated for potential misuse risks.

KT will take a different track, blending AI technology with Korean cultural content. Its booth, themed after Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, will feature an AI-generated avatar of footballer Lee Kang-in greeting visitors in multiple languages, augmented reality K-pop experiences and interactive programs tied to traditional Korean attire.

The carrier aims to showcase how localized AI models can enhance both customer engagement and content exports, the company said.

The company will also showcase its in-house large language model Mi:dm K, tailored for Korean enterprise environments. The Mi:dm K 2.5 Pro is a 32-billion-parameter model supporting up to 128,000 tokens, enabling analysis of documents spanning hundreds of pages.

LG Uplus will focus on what it calls "human-centered AI." LG Uplus CEO Hong Bum-shik is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the opening ceremony under that theme, outlining the company's AI-powered phone agent branded ixi-O, designed to autonomously interpret and respond to user requests.

The company will also demonstrate self-optimizing network systems as well as an agentic AI contact center platforms developed with OpenAI and AI data center strategies built in coordination with other LG Group affiliates.