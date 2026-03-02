LG AI Research, the conglomerate’s AI think tank, plans to unveil its latest multimodal large language model, Exaone 4.5, in the first half of this year, combining visual and linguistic intelligence as it aims to push its AI model toward global competitiveness.

The road map was outlined at a press briefing in Barcelona on Sunday, a day ahead of the opening of Mobile World Congress 2026. Lim Woo-hyung, co-head of LG AI Research, said the release builds on work that began years ago.

LG developed Korea’s first multimodal AI model, Exaone 1.0, in 2021.

“Based on years of accumulated expertise, we plan to deliver a new level of multimodal AI experience,” Lim said.

Exaone 4.5 is being developed as a vision-language model designed to integrate text and image understanding in a way that more closely resembles human cognition. According to Lim, the new version is intended to reaffirm LG’s technical capabilities in multimodal AI.

Performance benchmarks also offer context. Artificial Analysis, a global AI model evaluation firm, ranked Exaone seventh worldwide among open-weight models, giving it a score of 32 points. OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, placed sixth with 33 points.

Lim added that Exaone, which is participating in the government-backed national AI foundation model project, has reached performance levels comparable to OpenAI and is targeting top-tier global standards.

LG said future development will be guided by four strategies: strengthening leadership in AI foundation models, advancing expert-oriented AI, widening industrial deployment, and securing trust and safety for sustainable AI.

During the second phase of its proprietary AI foundation model initiative, which is taking place in the first half of this year, the company aims to develop one of the highest-performing language models among existing global open-weight systems.

Alongside model development, the group also laid out infrastructure plans.

LG Uplus Chief Technology Officer Lee Sang-yeop said AI designed to operate effectively in real-world environments requires solid infrastructure and advanced connectivity. To support Exaone’s next stage, LG Uplus and other affiliates under the “One LG” framework are preparing what they described as the largest AI data center in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The Paju AIDC in Gyeonggi Province, slated for completion in 2027, will have a capacity of 200 megawatts and accommodate up to 120,000 GPUs. LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution and LG CNS are participating in the project.

Building on Exaone and the Paju AIDC, LG Uplus plans to provide end-to-end customized AI services.

Lee stressed that competitiveness in the AI era will not be determined solely by larger models or greater computing power.

“The key will be how precisely we design agentic architecture that can evolve autonomously through cycles of planning, execution, evaluation and refinement,” he said.

He added that close coordination between LG Uplus and LG AI Research would enable the group to set a benchmark for agentic AI — systems that improve over time, deliver tailored convenience and allow customers to use them with confidence.