SK Telecom CEO Jung Jai-hun pledged trillions of won in investment in an AI-centered overhaul — equivalent to billions of US dollars — at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona on Sunday.

“AI is not a chance for companies but a crisis,” Jung said in his first official press conference since taking office in October. “Those that fail to adapt will inevitably fall behind and perish.”

He said sweeping restructuring and investment were unavoidable to reinforce the telecom business’s core — its customer base. While declining to disclose exact figures, he added the scale would exceed several trillion won.

The plan calls for revamping integrated billing and computing systems supporting telecom services to accommodate AI-based operations. SK Telecom will also accelerate deployment of an “autonomous operations network,” allowing AI to oversee wireless quality, traffic and facilities.

The telecom carrier is expanding AI infrastructure, planning hyperscale data centers nationwide with combined capacity exceeding 1 gigawatt to position itself as one of Asia’s largest AI hubs.

On model strategy, Jung said the company would focus on specialized domains rather than compete directly in foundation models led by global tech giants.

“Global big tech companies are leading in foundation models, and it’s not our intention to confront them directly and claim victory,” he said. “Our goal is to develop models optimized for areas where there is real, tangible demand.”

He said the approach aligns with a sovereign AI strategy aimed at providing alternatives for government bodies and enterprises facing security limits on overseas platforms.

On 6G, Jung said advances in AI would require parallel development of network infrastructure. SK Telecom is conducting joint research with Nvidia and SK hynix, projecting 6G standards could be finalized around 2029.