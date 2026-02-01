SK Telecom said Sunday that CEO Jung Jai-hun visited regional headquarters nationwide over two days starting Thursday to emphasize customer trust and strengthen internal cohesion.

During the "Management By Walking Around" tour, which covered key regions including Gwangju, Daejeon, Daegu and Busan, Jung met with executives and team leaders, held town hall meetings with employees and inspected safety measures at major facilities. The visits were intended to recognize the efforts of staff managing day-to-day operations in the field, the company said.

Jung emphasized that employees were central to the company’s competitiveness and called on them to take the lead in rebuilding customer confidence through service quality, security and safety, at a time when the importance of service stability and protection is growing.

“Our frontline employees working quietly on the ground form the backbone of SK Telecom,” Jung said. “By moving forward as a unified team, we can strengthen trust and create sustainable growth.”

In Daejeon, Jung visited a branch of PS&M, SK Telecom’s retail subsidiary, where he observed customer interactions and spoke with store staff. He stressed that attention to detail with customers directly affected the company’s overall performance.

The tour also included open dialogue sessions in which employees shared operational challenges and suggestions for improvement. Jung additionally conducted on-site safety and environmental inspections of key infrastructure, including communications facilities, data centers and transmission equipment rooms.

“CEO Jung’s regional visits demonstrate a commitment to direct communication with frontline employees,” an SK Telecom official said. “The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen organizational unity and restore customer trust.”