SK Telecom held the 12th regular meeting of its Customer Trust Committee on Wednesday, marking its first meeting of 2026.

The committee was launched in May 2025 to help restore customer trust following a massive leak of USIM data in late April.

At the meeting, CEO Jung Jai-hun, committee chair Ahn Wan-gi and 12 members reviewed the carrier’s trust-restoration efforts in 2025 and discussed plans for the year ahead.

SK Telecom said the committee will establish four subcommittees covering consumer protection, customer communication, social responsibility and consumer insights. The subcommittees will advise on communication strategies, assess the effectiveness of trust-restoration measures and support dispute resolution.

The committee will work under a “one team” approach with its Customer Value Innovation Office to strengthen customer engagement. SK Telecom also plans to expand the role of its customer advisory group of 100 users to better reflect feedback throughout the product and service planning process.

“Since its launch, the committee has supported systematic efforts to restore customer trust over the past eight months,” Ahn said. “We will further strengthen communication with customers and serve as ambassadors for the company’s efforts.”

“We will demonstrate change by focusing all of our capabilities on customers, the core of our business,” Jung said.