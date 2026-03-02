The BTS star’s candid remarks about his agency and personal freedom spotlight tensions between solo superstardom and group identity

BTS member Jungkook has ignited controversy after appearing in a late-night livestream in which he used profanity and voiced frustration with his agency, Hybe, only to later post a selfie promising to “work really hard” for the group’s upcoming comeback. The abrupt shift in tone has left fans divided and raised broader questions about the pressures facing one of K-pop’s biggest global stars.

On Feb. 26, Jungkook broadcast live for about 90 minutes on Weverse, Hybe’s fan platform, while drinking with his older brother and a friend. During the session, he criticized aspects of the company’s management system and also revealed that he had previously smoked.

“I’m 30 now. I don’t know why I can’t talk about this. I used to smoke a lot, but I worked really hard to quit,” he said.

The singer also remarked that the company would be upset about his comments, saying he had not coordinated the remarks in advance and had spoken out of frustration.

When concerned fans urged him to end the livestream, he pushed back, saying he did not want to be told what to do.

Shortly after closing the live broadcast, Jungkook shared on the same fan platform that BTS’ new album release was approaching and pledged to give his all to the comeback — a contrast that quickly drew attention online.

Jungkook was also seen making a hand gesture toward a friend and using English profanities while looking into the camera during the livestream. Clips quickly spread across social media, amplifying the backlash.

Reactions were sharply divided.

Some fans praised his honesty and expressed concern about his well-being, saying they appreciated seeing a more candid side of the artist. Others criticized the broadcast as careless and unprofessional, arguing that drinking on air and swearing crossed a line for an idol of his stature.

While Jungkook has previously held informal livestreams, it is rare for him to publicly air grievances about his agency in such direct terms. Some observers interpret the episode as a sign of growing tension between his rapidly expanding solo career and his responsibilities within BTS.

The controversy comes at a moment of extraordinary individual achievement. Just a day before the livestream, Jungkook ranked No. 18 on the “Top 25 Most Famous Persons in the World” list released by World Famous Things. He was the only Korean included. He also appeared on AOL’s “Top 15 Most Famous People in the World,” one of only two male artists on the list alongside Justin Bieber.

His 2023 solo single “Seven” surpassed 2.5 billion cumulative streams within a month of release — the first K-pop song to do so — and has since exceeded 2.8 billion streams. Before his military enlistment, he received an offer to perform “Standing Next to You” with Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, underscoring his recognition as a stand-alone global act.

Such milestones have elevated Jungkook beyond the confines of group identity, positioning him as a powerful individual brand. That rise may inevitably reshape both expectations and internal dynamics.

The episode has also revived attention on remarks made by fellow group member RM in December, when he revealed he had repeatedly questioned whether it would be better to disband or suspend the group.

“There was a reason we decided not to promote a new album in the second half (of 2025), but I don’t have the authority to explain it,” RM said at the time. “I thought tens of thousands of times whether it would be better to disband the team or pause it.”

Hybe has not issued a statement regarding Jungkook’s livestream.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to release its fifth full-length album “Arirang” on March 20, followed by a free comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul the next day. A new world tour will begin in April at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, spanning 79 shows across 34 cities worldwide.