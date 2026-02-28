A free concert by K-pop group BTS at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square scheduled for next month will run for around an hour due to safety and operational considerations, its organizer said Saturday.

"The performance time has been set at an appropriate duration to ensure safe and smooth operations," Hybe said in a release.

"The Gwanghwamun concert is being held in a unique setting at a public outdoor venue rather than a conventional concert hall," the company said.

"Accordingly, we have set the performance time after taking various factors into consideration, including stage management, audience safety and on-site control," it added.

The upcoming concert will include new songs from the boy band's upcoming fifth full-length album, "Arirang," along with its other popular songs, according to entertainment sources.

The 13,000 tickets available for the concert were sold out shortly after going on sale Monday.

Police currently estimate that up to 260,000 people may visit the area around the venue, with the organizer reviewing measures to install large screens near City Hall. (Yonhap)