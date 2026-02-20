Jungkook of BTS has clocked up 1.4 billion streams on Spotify for the second time with his solo single “Standing Next to You.”

The single was released in November 2023 as the main track of his solo album “Golden” and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5, charting 19 weeks straight on the main songs chart. It topped Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. US and spent 38 and 44 weeks, respectively.

In UK, it ranked No. 6 on the Official Singles Chart, where it spent 11 weeks in the top 100. After landing atop Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, the hit song maintained a spot for more than a year.

The music video for the disco funk tune has generated more than 200 million views on YouTube.

Jungkook first reached 1.4 billion streams with “Seven (feat. Latto).”