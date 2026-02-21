Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has released a letter from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung responding to her request for additional concerts in Mexico by global K-pop sensation BTS.

In a two-minute TikTok video posted Friday (Mexican time), Sheinbaum said she had previously asked Lee whether the band, which enjoys massive popularity among Mexican youths, could add more dates to its scheduled May tour in Mexico City.

"I have now received a reply from the President of Korea," Sheinbaum said in the clip, which appeared to be filmed during a meeting at the National Palace.

Reading from a Spanish translation of Lee's letter, Sheinbaum quoted Lee as saying he was "pleased to see relations between Korea and Mexico deepening further, based on mutual respect and trust between the two leaders."

Lee noted that the affection of Mexican fans for Korean culture and K-pop reflected the deep cultural ties between the two countries, adding that Sheinbaum's request had been conveyed to BTS' agency.

While stressing that the private sector leads most pop culture activities, Lee said his government hoped for a positive response from the group's side.

He also expressed hope that both nations would maintain close communication through diplomatic channels over the issue and said he looked forward to meeting Sheinbaum again soon.

The two leaders last met in June 2025 on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

Sheinbaum ended her video by telling viewers, "Let's all look forward to some good news," alongside footage of a BTS concert.

The president first mentioned the tour in a lighthearted tone during a press briefing on Jan. 19, later confirming that she had sent Lee a formal diplomatic letter seeking more shows.

Her request followed intense controversy among fans after tickets for the group's May concerts in Mexico City sold out within 37 minutes. Fans complained about undisclosed seating plans and hidden fees, prompting the federal consumer protection agency Profeco to pledge a crackdown on alleged irregularities by ticket sellers and resale platforms.

The K-pop septet is scheduled to perform on May 7, 9 and 10 at the GNP Seguros Stadium, formerly known as Foro Sol, as part of its world tour set to begin in April. (Yonhap)