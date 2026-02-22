Idol-producers give new groups an edge, mobilizing early fan support and drawing on fandom experience

As more former idols step into executive and production roles, a growing number of rookie K-pop groups are debuting under the guidance of artists who once stood on the same stage. From Jay Park’s Lngshot to Zico’s BoyNextDoor and Kim Jae-joong’s Say My Name, idols-turned-producers are emerging as a new force in reshaping how the next generation of K-pop is trained, promoted and positioned.

“We’re built on trust. I don’t want a relationship where I say, ‘I’m your CEO, so you have to do as I say,’” Park said during Lngshot’s debut showcase on Jan. 13. “I try to communicate as much as I can so I can pass on my experience.”

As a leading figure in Korean hip-hop, Park is also a former member of idol group 2PM, which debuted in 2008. Since Lngshot’s debut in January, the 38-year-old has emphasized maintaining a close and approachable dynamic with the group, drawing on lessons learned throughout his own career.

Lngshot’s musical direction also reflects Park’s influence. The group leans heavily into hip-hop and R&B and has already seen promising early results. Debut track “Moonwalkin’” reached No. 30 on Melon’s Hot 100 chart within 100 days of its release.

Park’s approach mirrors a broader shift taking shape in K-pop, as artists who once navigated the pressures of idol life now guide new acts from behind the scenes.

Another prominent example is BoyNextDoor, which debuted in 2023 under Koz Entertainment, led by producer and rapper Zico.

Zico, who debuted in 2011 as a member of the now-inactive boy band Block B, serves as both CEO and chief producer of the company, playing a direct role in shaping the group’s musical identity.

“If I Say, I Love You,” released in January 2025, topped domestic music charts last year, solidifying BoyNextDoor’s status as a rising boy band. The act also won four prizes at the Melon Music Awards that year, including best male group.

Kim Jae-joong, formerly of TVXQ, which became one Asia’s most successful pop acts in the 2000s, has also joined the ranks of idol-producers, debuting girl group Say My Name in 2024. The group, which includes Hitomi from the defunct IZ*ONE, has released three EPs and recently completed its first Asia tour.

As more artists have transitioned into leadership roles, their involvement extends beyond mentorship. Producer-CEOs have increasingly become part of their groups’ branding, frequently appearing alongside rookie idols in promotional videos and broadcast content to highlight a collaborative and approachable image.

Jay Park, for instance, made a cameo in Lngshot’s music video for “Saucin’” and has performed alongside the group at major events such as the Melon Music Awards, while also actively promoting them at press showcases. His hands-on involvement contrasts from the more conventional structure of K-pop agencies, where executives typically remain out of the spotlight.

BoyNextDoor’s dynamic with Zico has similarly drawn attention. A video of the group appearing on “The Seasons — Zico’s Artist,” the fifth season of KBS’ music talk show hosted by Zico in 2024, surpassed 1.5 million views on YouTube. In the clip, the band performed Zico’s songs and playfully shared old photos of the producer, highlighting a senior and junior artist dynamic that appears to be more collaborative than hierarchical.

Industry observers say such relationships resonate strongly with audiences. The relaxed, senior-junior dynamic between idol-producers and rookie idols has emerged as a distinctive promotional point, helping these groups stand apart from more traditional, hierarchical K-pop structures.

“Often, fans of idol-producers naturally become interested in the new groups they oversee, offering early support that can give rookies a strong launch,” culture critic Kim Heon-sik told The Korea Herald on Sunday.

“At the same time, because K-pop thrives on direct interaction with fans, it’s a strength when producers have firsthand experience communicating with fandoms as idols themselves. They can pass on accumulated know-how and better empathize with their junior artists.”